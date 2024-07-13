Philadelphia's chief public safety director talks violence prevention, making city safer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On this episode of Inside Story, Host Tamala Edwards sits down with Adam Geer, the chief public safety director for the City of Philadelphia.

They discuss his new role and the initiatives of the Office of the Public Safety to tackle and help reduce violence and enhance the quality of life for city residents.

Geer also oversees the city's many violence prevention programs, offers grants to community-led organizations, plus measures their effectiveness on crime prevention.

Tamala and the panelists then talk about Former Drexel University President John Fry's transition to Temple University President.

They give their take on the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office's decision to not seek the death penalty for the Bucks County teenager accused of murdering a Temple University Officer.

The conversation then turns to the significant impact of the Black vote on President Joe Biden's chances in the upcoming presidential race, Biden's age and capability and whether local politicians still believing he's a viable candidate or should he step aside.

Finally, a discussion about the challenges for the Democratic Party should it choose another candidate this late date and should Vice President Kamala Harris be the nominee?

Get the Inside Story with panelists, Melissa Robbins, Maureen Rush, Dom Giordano, and Alison Young.