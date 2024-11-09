'Red Wave' sweeps through Pennsylvania, helping to elect Donald Trump | Inside Story

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Inside Story panel gave a hyper-local recap of the 2024 election in this week's show.

They offer insight into Pennsylvania's 'Red Wave' as the swing state delivered a win for Donald Trump and the majority of down-ballot races.

They delve into why Trump appealed to more voters in this election cycle and how Kamala Harris and the Democrats under-performed with various demographics and voter turnout overall.

As of this taping; the AP called Republican Dave McCormick the winner of the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania and Democrats mount historic wins in the tri-state area with Andy Kim (D) becoming the first Korean-American Senator representing New Jersey and Lisa Blunt-Rochester (D) will be the first Woman and Black person to become a Senator representing Delaware.

And what are Govenor Josh Shapiro's next steps for the second half of his term as he'll have to work with a Republican Attorney General and Treasurer.

Plus, does America have a problem with Women in leadership, as now two female presidential candidates did not secure the White House?

Get the Inside Story with Larry Platt, Liz Preate Havey, Melissa Robbins and Brian Tierney.