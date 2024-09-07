Previewing the Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris | Inside Story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards visits the National Constitution Center on Independence Mall in Philadelphia for an in-depth preview of the ABC News Presidential Debate taking place on Tuesday, September 10.

Edwards spoke with the NCC's Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Vince Stango and General Counsel and Board Member Liz Preate Havey all about this great non-profit, non-partisan museum, celebrating the U.S. Constitution and promoting healthy civic discourse in our country.

They share how the plans came together so quickly for Tuesday's debate.

Then, the panel takes a deep dive on what both candidates need to do to win this debate.

Will this exchange be about policy or personality?

What topics will resonate with local voters: the economy, abortion, Project 2025 or foreign policy?

And is there a growing divide between support for the candidates when it comes to gender and education?

Get the Inside Story with Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Brian Tierney, Liz Preate Havey and Bob Brady.

And watch ABC New's coverage of the Presidential Debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10th on 6abc and everywhere you stream.