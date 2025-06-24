Communities react to United States' involvement in conflict between Israel, Iran

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People around the world and here at home are closely watching what happens next in the Middle East after the U.S. entered the conflict between Israel and Iran by launching airstrikes against Iran over the weekend.

"Definitely a dramatic escalation," said author and geopolitical strategist Taufiq Rahim, who spoke to Action News.

By Monday afternoon, Iran launched retaliatory strikes targeting a US base in Qatar. It's the latest escalation after the U.S. got involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Also on Monday, Trump announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire, after more than a week of aerial attacks following Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear program.

Rahim says many would not have predicted the situation at the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency.

"This new MAGA foreign policy was predicated on avoiding new wars and conflicts, and in that sense, it's a political shockwave," said Rahim.

U.S. airstrikes in Iran over the weekend are garnering reactions from those who support the move and those who oppose it.

"The Iranian regime is the world's foremost state-sponsor of terror," said Marcia Bronstein, the regional director of the American Jewish Committee's Philadelphia chapter.

"We should not be repeating the same mistakes that were done in the invasion of Iraq," said Ahmet Tekelioglu, the executive director of Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Tekelioglu says the U.S. strikes on Iran are unconstitutional.

"Congress should make decisions about these kinds of campaigns," he said.

Leaders in the Jewish community, though, say U.S. involvement will ensure safety.

"The world will be much safer when the threat of Iran's nuclear program is dismantled once and for all," said Bronstein, who also says that Iran is a threat to Israel and the world.

"Iranian support empowered Hamas to massacre more than 1,200 Israelis and kidnap the 250 hostages," said Bronstein.

Tekelioglu doesn't support Iran's current regime, but he's concerned that U.S. involvement could empower Israel's leader, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We think this is just an effort by Netanyahu to stay in power," said Tekelioglu.

As both sides watch the conflict unfold, the expert we spoke with said the entire world is watching, too.

"The question is going to be how much more does it escalate? How many more countries get involved, and how intense do the attacks become?" said Rahim.