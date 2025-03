Is X down right now? Social media platform appears to be down for some users

X, formally known as Twitter, appears to be down for some users.

Users began reporting the outage around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Downdetector. Reports then seemed to stop about an hour later before picking back around 9:30 a.m. and again just before 11 a.m.

At the height of the outage, Downdetector received roughly 40,000 reports from users.

This is a developing story and will be updated.