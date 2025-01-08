Eagles' Jalen Hurts 'sharp' in return to practice

PHILADELPHIA -- Quarterback Jalen Hurts practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday as the Eagles began their on-field preparations for Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Packers, further signaling his progress through concussion protocol.

"He looked sharp today," said left tackle Jordan Mailata. "It was awesome to have him back. He came back with high energy."

Hurts sustained a concussion in the first quarter against the Commanders on Dec. 22 and sat out the team's final two games of the regular season.

PICTURED: Jalen Hurts participated in limited practice on January 8, 2025, since suffering a concussion during a game against Washington on December 22, 2024.

Wednesday marked his first practice since the injury. Per the NFL's health and safety rulebook, a team physician can clear a player for contact once he has established his ability to participate in noncontact football activity, including practice, without recurrence of symptoms. If the player then tolerates full participation in practice and contact without signs or symptoms, he can be cleared to return.

Multiple sources around Hurts have expressed optimism about him playing against Green Bay in recent days, but it ultimately comes down to whether he's able to make it through all the stages of the protocol, which includes getting sign-off from by an independent neurological consultant.

Hurts has been in the facility over the past couple weeks, sources said. Monday, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore indicated he has been able to communicate with Hurts about the game plan for this week.

"I've been there before with a concussion and you want to get back out there as fast as possible," Mailata said. "It took him some time but he came out there and didn't miss a beat."

Wednesday, Sirianni reiterated that he isn't worried about Hurts showing signs of rust after not playing for a few weeks.

"This is why you go through the process of practicing and all the things that you do at practice to get on the same page and do everything there," he said. "We feel like we practice at a very high intensity level. This is why you go out there and do those things."

Kenny Pickett replaced Hurts in the lineup against Washington but injured his ribs in the game. He started the following week against the Cowboys and was replaced by Tanner McKee after absorbing a couple hard hits early in the second half.

McKee got the start against the Giants and tossed a pair of touchdowns in a winning effort. Sirianni would not say who the No. 2 QB would be if Hurts gets the start.