things to do in philadelphia

Cherry Blossom Festival kick-off event being held in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

We are getting a preview of what is in store for this weekend's Cherry Blossom Festival.

We are getting a preview of what is in store for this weekend's Cherry Blossom Festival.

We are getting a preview of what is in store for this weekend's Cherry Blossom Festival.

We are getting a preview of what is in store for this weekend's Cherry Blossom Festival.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are getting a preview of what is in store for this weekend's Cherry Blossom Festival.

The Japan American Society of Greater Philadelphia is hosting a kick-off event at the Shofuso Japanese Tea House in Fairmount Park Monday morning.

The event will feature traditional Japanese music and highlight the deep roots Cherry Blossoms have in Japanese culture.

The Cherry Blossom festival runs Saturday and Sunday at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center.