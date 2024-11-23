Jason and Kylie Kelce are expecting a baby: See sweet photo with daughters

Jason and Kylie Kelce's family is growing.

On Friday, a rep for Kylie Kelce confirmed that she is expecting after she announced the news on Instagram with a sweet photo of her and Jason Kelce's three daughters wearing pink sweaters with the words "big sister" on them.

SEE ALSO: Retired Eagles center Jason Kelce to host late-night show on ESPN

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," Kylie Kelce wrote in the caption of the post.

"At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!" she added.

Jason and Kylie Kelce are already parents to daughters Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, 5, Elliotte Kelce, 3, and Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, 1.

RELATED: Kylie Kelce talks autism awareness, new mobile sensory unit at Lincoln Financial Field

Jason and Kylie Kelce married in 2018 after meeting through Tinder, according to an episode of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

In July, Kylie Kelce shut down rumors that she's pregnant and spoke out about the media speculating on women's pregnancies. She also opened up about a miscarriage she had years ago before welcoming Wyatt.

"I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly, and I think ... we need to just be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting," she said at the time. "Let the parents say it when they're good and ready."