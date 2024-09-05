Jason and Kylie Kelce are the parents of 3: What to know about their family

PHILADELPHIA -- Former NFL star Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie are the parents of three daughters.

The couple humorously gave a glimpse into their lives as "normal" parents in a commercial for Wawa, the popular Philadelphia convenience store chain, that shows Jason Kelce helping around the house.

Photoshoot fumbles that parents know all too well were captured as Jason Kelce read 'The Night Before Christmas' during the family's 2023 Minted holiday family photo session. Photographer: Stephanie Beatty

"He's just a regular dad now," Kylie Kelce says in the commercial, released Aug. 22, over a shot of Jason Kelce fumbling Wawa sandwiches while locking a car.

When Jason Kelce, a 13-year Eagles veteran, announced his retirement from the NFL in March, he gave a special acknowledgement to Kylie, saying, "I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side."

"Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life," he said. "She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and, of course, a swift kick in the a-- from time to time."

Likewise, Kylie Kelce shared her support for her husband as he embarked on a new chapter, writing on Instagram, in part, "As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way!"

In a commencement speech delivered in May at Cabrini University, her alma mater, Kylie Kelce spoke about "winging it" as a parent while trying your best.

"Just look at me now. I'm 32, mom of three. Where did the time go? I couldn't tell you, but what I can tell you is I have no idea what I'm doing," she said in her speech. "Every day we are winging it, just trying not to mess our kids up. Come to find out, that's what our parents did, too. I'm not trying to ruin the mirage that is parenting, but I really want you to understand that with determination and a little potentially unjustified confidence, you can get through the times of uncertainty."

Jason Kelce has said previously he knew ever since he was a young child that he wanted to be a father.

"I was reminded by my dad of a story when my brother was born," he said in an interview from 2019. "My brother [ Travis Kelce ] was [ born ] two years after I was ... I was in the waiting room .... and one of the nurses came up [ and asked me, ] 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' and I said, 'Oh, I want to be a dad.' So it's kind of come full circle."

The Kelces have also shown their closeness to their extended family, most notably, each of their parents.

On a Sept. 4, episode of "New Heights," Jason Kelce shared what his three daughters call their grandparents.

"The girls call Kylie's mom Nana," Jason Kelce said, adding that they call his wife's dad, "Skeeter."

"They call Donna Didi ... And they call Ed, our dad, pop," he said, referring to his and Travis Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

Get to know the Kelce family.

Jason, Kylie, Wyatt [4], Elliotte [2], and Bennett [8 months] Kelce with dogs Winnie and Baloo during their 2023 holiday family photoshoot with design marketplace Minted. Photographer credit: Stephanie Beatty.

Kylie McDevitt Kelce

Kylie Kelce was born in the Philadelphia suburb of Narberth, Pennsylvania, and studied communications in college. She played field hockey for Cabrini University, and continues to support young athletes playing the sport.

Jason and Kylie Kelce married in 2018 after meeting through Tinder, according to an episode of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

The Kelces jokingly referenced their online beginnings on Valentine's Day, when Kylie Kelce shared a photo on Instagram of her husband wearing a shirt featuring Tinder's logo as the pair enjoyed a meal together on Feb. 14.

"Are you kidding me with this?" Kylie Kelce wrote on the photo, along with a heart face emoji.

In April 2024, the Kelces celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, a milestone Kylie Kelce marked by sharing memories from their wedding day on Instagram Stories.

"6 years since we said 'I do'," she wrote.

The Kelces wed in Philadelphia on April 4, 2018, just two months after Jason Kelce won Super Bowl LII as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kylie Kelce is known to be a diehard Eagles fan who refuses to wear other NFL teams' gear (even when her brother-in-law played in the Super Bowl).

"Kylie got some love from the Philadelphia fans for her continued refusal to wear Chiefs gear even though she has personal connections," Jason Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast after the 2024Super Bowl. "She will not do it ... I try to tell her, 'Listen Kylie, we have family in the game. It's OK to cheer on that team. They're not playing the Eagles.' She just refuses to do it."

The mom of three stepped out in February for her fashion show debut, attending the Alberta Ferretti Fall 2024 ready-to-wear show at Milan Fashion Week.

In a January 2024 interview with "Good Morning America," Kylie Kelce said she is still not used to the attention surrounding her life.

"I almost feel a little guilty that people are so interested in and invested in what I'm doing," she said. "I'm like, I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch ... this is not that fascinating. So it's funny to me. I deeply appreciate the support."

Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce

Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce was born on Oct. 2, 2019, according to her dad's Instagram post.

Jason Kelce said in episode 52 of his "New Heights" podcast that he thinks he and Wyatt have a lot in common, including their physical features and their personalities.

"She's got my brows. She's got my furrow. Her facial features are very similar," the father of three said.

"She's very emotional. She is happy, mad, sad, all of it," he added.

On the May 15, episode episode of his podcast "New Heights," Jason Kelce shared that Wyatt and her sister Elliotte now both attend the same preschool that Kylie Kelce attended as a child.

"It's fun listening to your kids talk about what they did for the day, who they're meeting in their little classes," Jason Kelce said of his daughters being old enough to attend school. "It's really cool to hear your kids experiencing things on their own and then come back to share them with you."

Elliotte Kelce

Elliotte Ray Kelce was born on March 4, 2021.

"Ellie looks very much like Kylie's baby pictures," Jason Kelce said on "New Heights."

Both Kylie and Jason Kelce agreed that Ellie has stereotypical "second child" energy and tends to be more "easygoing."

Bennett Llewellyn Kelce

Bennett, also known as Bennie, is the third and youngest child of the Kelce brood.

She was born on Feb. 23, 2023.

In a birthday tribute on Instagram, Kylie Kelce wrote that Bennie "is a content, curious, climber that is now getting involved in everything her older sisters are doing. Wish us luck... she's getting faster everyday."

The mom of three first shared on Instagram last February that the family had welcomed their "little lady #3" a week after Kelce's Eagles were defeated by brother Travis Kelce's team in Super Bowl LVII.

"Benny and Wyatt look alike, and I would say [ they have ] strong Kelce genes," Jason Kelce said in a September 2023 podcast episode.

