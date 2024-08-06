JD Vance makes first stop in Philadelphia as Donald Trump's running mate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance made his first campaign stop in Philadelphia as Donald Trump's running mate.

His stop on Tuesday came just hours before Vice President Kamala Harris and her newly-named running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also made a campaign stop in Philadelphia.

"Everything Kamala Harris touches has been a disaster. We have to kick her out of the United States government and not give her a promotion," Vance said as he took the stage in South Philadelphia.

He also took the time to react to the sitting vice president's pick for her running mate.

"I think that what Tim Walz selection says, is that Kamala Harris has bent the knee to the far left of her party, which is what she always does," Vance said.

Vance also brought people on stage to share their personal stories on how they say the current administration has impacted them.

"The border travesty that this current administration has allowed and supported is infuriating. I pray it never touches my other children who work every day as public servants for this city," shared one woman.

Another person who took to the podium said Democrats' policies were soft on crime, saying the city she once knew has become unrecognizable.

People from all sides showed up.

"I was hoping for something new - solutions, ideas, policies - not the same old gutter talk," explained Darius Mohsenin of Santa Cruz California.

While some were disappointed others expressed their support for the Trump/Vance ticket.

"I will say this: Guess what? All Black people are not Democrats. We just want to be able to live, grow gracefully," said Ruth Moton of Upper Chichester.

Many acknowledged the crucial role Pennsylvania plays in this election.

"Every dollar matters, every vote matters. Getting people registered to vote, Pennsylvania is ground zero for that," said Neil Young, candidate for 6th congressional district.

Both Vance and Harris are expected to make several major stops this week in battleground states.

Vance will be in Wisconsin on Wednesday and North Carolina on Thursday.