JD Vance visits parts of Pennsylvania as Election Day draws closer

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Senator JD Vance was in Pennsylvania on Saturday as the election draws closer and new polls are being released.

Vance, who is former President Donald Trump's vice presidential pick, touched down in Harrisburg with his family before heading to Berks County.

Action News traveled with his motorcade to several stops, including the King Food Supermarket in Reading, where he talked about inflation.

"Look at the prices here, they are way too expensive because of Kamala Harris' policies," Vance commented.

RELATED | Vance, Walz agree to vice presidential debate on Oct. 1 in New York City

In Leesport, at a rally on the Berks County Fair Grounds, Vance focused on the economy, which he also blamed largely on Harris.

"We are not going to let Kamala Harris forget that she opened the border, she went to war with police, she tried to ban fracking and she is fired on November 5. We're not going to let her get away from it," Vance told the crowd.

A new poll from The New York Times/Philadelphia Inquirer/Siena College is gaining a lot of traction in the last 44 days until the election.

It states that Harris is leading by four points in Pennsylvania, but she and Trump are tied nationally among likely voters.

Action News asked Vance how much significance he was putting into those polls.

"The polling doesn't matter, your voice matters," he answered.