Jenkintown residents raise concerns after massive fire at SPS Technologies

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- It's been more than a week after the massive fire at SPS Technologies in Glenside, but concerns linger for residents in Jenkintown Borough.

"We breathed this stuff in for nine hours that night (and) being told to shelter in place - we need answers," said Sean Parker, who lives about three blocks from the fire location.

The manufacturing company that produces materials for the aviation industry went up in flames and smoke billowed into the air on February 17.

Since then, government agencies including the Department of Environmental Protection and Environmental Protection Agency have been monitoring the air and water quality and have not detected any contamination.

However, residents also want the soil to be tested and the list of chemicals that burned.

"The fact that this is going on and all that went up in the air - there's nothing known about what is littered all over the ground," said Bob Kohlhepp who is a resident.

"I'd be put more at ease if we had the results of the soil test in our hands," said Parker. "I understand it's early but I'm getting tested for metal poisoning. Cancer is no joke."

Borough council leaders said they'll push for soil testing as the investigation continues.

They're also waiting for answers from the agencies.

"We're residents here too, and we have children here and we have children who go to the school, so we're just as concerned. We are keeping on top of them," said Borough Council President Jay Conners.

Residents hope their message is loud and clear.

"There's a lot at risk here, and we're counting on them," said Parker.

Council leaders said they're setting up a meeting with the Montgomery County Hazmat Team and residents so the team can answer questions regarding chemicals.

Residents can find daily updates on https://jenkintownboro.com, https://www.abingtonpa.gov/spsupdates, https://www.pa.gov/agencies/dep/about-dep/regional-office-locations/southeast-regional-office/southeast-community-information/sps-technologies.html.