Jennings Creek Wildfire along New Jersey-New York border now 90% contained

Firefighters in Greenwood Lake, New York, say the Jennings Creek Wildfire is 90% contained.

GREENWOOD LAKE -- A voluntary evacuation zone remains in place as crews make significant progress on the Jennings Creek Wildfire. It is now 90% contained.

Over the weekend, Sterling State Forest reignited due to the high winds on Saturday.

It resulted in about 140 homes being voluntarily evacuated as the fire got closer.

Firefighters along the New Jersey-New York border say that evacuation helped them protect nearby homes.

The efforts to keep the fire at bay continued into Sunday as helicopters used thousands of gallons of water from nearby Greenwood Lake and doused the flames by air.

Officials say they could use some help from Mother Nature more than ever.

"It's kind of a waiting game because it's safer to let it come to you than climb this terrain and try to extinguish it in the middle of things," Bob Rogers, state forest ranger, said. "This fire is not going out anytime soon, this is going to be Mother Nature putting the final lid on this one."

At this point, no structures are in danger.

One school district in Orange County, New York -- Greenwood Lake -- does remain closed Monday over the smoky conditions.

Family and friends will also say goodbye to the state parks worker who was killed during the effort to control the wildfire.

18-year-old Dariel Vasquez was a State Parks Wildland fire crew member who was killed while helping to clear dry brush from catching fire.

His wake was held Sunday and the funeral is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Church in Haverstraw.

Flags are also being flown at half-staff in Vasquez's honor.