Jersey shore beach patrols restrict swimming as Debby moves north

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- While people were on the beach in Brigantine, it wasn't the prettiest of beach days.

"I'm full of sand because it keeps blowing on top of me," said Suzanne Hughes of Cleveland, Ohio.

Brigantine Beach Patrol said no swimming Friday, as the ocean is too dangerous as the remnants of Hurricane Debby move north.

"It's remarkable. I've never seen the ocean this rough. So consistently rough," said Joan Martin, who was visiting from Boston.

In Ventnor, a few groups braved the wind on the beach. The tents were no match for the gusts Friday afternoon.

"I gave up. I like a lot of shade but I've given up," laughed Morgan McSenn of Center City.

Lifeguards say Friday was not the day to go for a swim.

"I mean it's almost like a washing machine out there. They say the waves are about 3-4 feet. I think it's a little bit bigger, with some of these swells coming in, and the surges that are coming up are very dangerous also. So we're kind of keeping people out of the water," said Lt. Daniel Schall. "Maybe up to ankle deep, but we advise people to stay out of the water today."

One of the fears is that rip currents could carry swimmers out to sea. Even when it's sunny, beach patrols encourage people to check with lifeguards before going in.

"Especially fast-moving water that we have today - one minute you might be knee deep, the next minute you're up over your head and struggling. We advise no matter how strong of a swimmer you are, swim in front of a lifeguard and know your limits," said Schall.

Even though they're not in the water, we found sandy and bundled beach-goers still enjoying their time at the shore.

"It's better than being in the office," said Joe Barinelli of Boston.

The good news is conditions are supposed to improve Saturday.

Beach patrol officials say they're monitoring and will only allow people in the ocean when it's safe.