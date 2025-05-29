Jersey Shore businesses staff up as summer season gets underway

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Businesses at the shore are preparing for an influx of people throughout the summer, and they've been busy hiring seasonal workers to keep up with the crowds.

The summer season was top of mind Thursday, despite the chilly weather.

"We thought maybe we would hit nicer weather this week. But it's okay," said Kathy Greig of Christiana, Pa. who strolled the Ocean City boardwalk with her grandson, Blake.

The clouds kept many wrapped in towels and long sleeves.

A group of high school seniors still hit the beach on their 'senior skip day.'

"We were just at the beach but it's like, not that great weather," said Maddie Coombs of Harleysville, who spent the day down the shore with her friends. "So we're on the boardwalk now. We'll probably go to Manco and Manco's for dinner."

Businesses we spoke with are off to a strong start, despite the less-than-ideal weather.

"The weather was a little colder than some but that works well with the coffee business - because we're selling hot coffee. So we were busy the entire weekend. Line out the door," said Chris Habecker of the Ocean City Coffee Company.

And to serve all that coffee, Ocean City Coffee Company has its summer staff all lined up.

"The majority of my staff is USA, but this year I decided to entertain bringing over some of the international students," said Bob Alexander, Director of Human Relations for Ocean City Coffee Company.

Every year thousands of international students come to the Jersey Shore to work on J1 visas.

This week the State Department paused visa interviews for students as it contemplates expanding screening requirements.

Alexander is glad he did his hiring months ago.

"They have their visas," said Alexander. "So I have them staggered so I'm going to have coverage throughout the summer and into the fall."

Morey's Piers in Wildwood typically hires about 500 exchange students in addition to about 1,000 other seasonal workers.

With so many changes happening in Washington, officials at Morey's are watching the situation closely.

"Most of the J-1 students already have their visa in hand. I'd say between 90 and 95%," said Denise Beckson, Vice President of Morey's Piers. "Then of course we're looking to next year's federal budget to ensure the program gets the funding that it needs."

Morey's is still hiring. Positions like lifeguards and food and beverage are still open.

Businesses say the season really starts in earnest once schools let out in mid-June. They're hoping the sunny weather will be back by then too.