From the Jersey Shore to Philadelphia, residents soak up the sun during Memorial Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Pennsylvania and down the shore, Memorial Day weekend was in full swing on Sunday.

There was no shortage of people soaking up the sun in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Some were walking through the town, enjoying the warm weather, while others had their feet in the sand along the beaches.

"Weather's been fantastic. Been in the ocean already, so it's been great," said Joe Barr from Medford, New Jersey.

All the extra foot traffic at the shore was a great boost for local businesses. Business owners told Action News after a long winter, opening the summer at the Jersey Shore was well-needed.

"Business has been brisk, but the weather helps us tremendously," said Kim Gibson, owner of Henri's Bar. "We're expecting a good summer down here."

In Philadelphia, families who couldn't make it out to the beach decided a day in the park was the way to go.

Many city residents set up camp at the Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park.

"We're just enjoying our time out here. Seeing the vibes, seeing the views," noted Tamir Wade from West Philadelphia.

From picnics to volleyball games, people seemed to be having a blast in the summer sun.

"I'm feeling great. I've been cooped up inside most of the week with work, I work from home. I'm getting out here, getting some vitamin D, and enjoying myself," said Brandon Walker from Mount Airy.