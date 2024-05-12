Check out these must-see events to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The unofficial start of summer is right around the corner!
Memorial Day Weekend is almost here, which means the City of Brotherly Love is gearing up for a jam-packed summer.
This year, Memorial Day falls on May 27.
As friends and families prepare for a long weekend, 6abc has gathered a list of must-see festivities to check out:
- Memorial Day Celebration at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia (May 26)
- Memorial Day Ceremony at Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia (May 27)
- Memorial Day Taco Fest at Chaddsford Winery in Delaware County (May 25 - 27)
- Memorial Day Weekend at Sesame Place in Bucks County (May 25 - 26)
- Memorial Day Weekend at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia (May 25 - 27)
- Memorial Day Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia (May 25 - 27)
- Parks on Tap, traveling beer garden, at Clark Park in Philadelphia (May 22 - 27)
- Once Upon A Nation Storytelling Benches return to Old City, Philadelphia (May 25 - 27)
- Philadelphia Cup Regatta in Penn's Landing (May 25)
- Festive Fridays: It's a Love Story at Longwood Gardens in Chester County (May 24)
- (re)FOCUS: Philadelphia Focuses on Women in the Visual Arts (Open through May 31)
- Transformations: American Photographs from the 1970s at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (Open through July 7)
- The Art of the Brick at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia (Open through September 2)
- Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia (Open April 19 - June 30)
- Bok Bar in South Philadelphia (Opened April 11)
- Liberty Point in Philadelphia (Opened April 13)
- Morgan's Pier in Philadelphia (Opened April 18)
- PHS Pop Up Gardens on South Street and in Manayunk, Philadelphia (Opened March 29)
- Independence Beer Garden in the Historic District of Philadelphia (Opened April 17)
- Uptown Beer Garden in Center City, Philadelphia (Opened May 2)
Submit other events and activities for Memorial Day Weekend below: