Check out these must-see events to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The unofficial start of summer is right around the corner!

Memorial Day Weekend is almost here, which means the City of Brotherly Love is gearing up for a jam-packed summer.

This year, Memorial Day falls on May 27.

As friends and families prepare for a long weekend, 6abc has gathered a list of must-see festivities to check out:

MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS

Several groups across Philadelphia held events on Saturday to remind people of the true meaning of Memorial Day.

- Memorial Day Celebration at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia (May 26)

- Memorial Day Ceremony at Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia (May 27)

- Memorial Day Taco Fest at Chaddsford Winery in Delaware County (May 25 - 27)

- Memorial Day Weekend at Sesame Place in Bucks County (May 25 - 26)

- Memorial Day Weekend at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia (May 25 - 27)

- Memorial Day Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia (May 25 - 27)

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Parks on Tap is a traveling beer garden that will make 26 stops at 19 of Philadelphia's parks through the spring and summer.

- Parks on Tap, traveling beer garden, at Clark Park in Philadelphia (May 22 - 27)

- Once Upon A Nation Storytelling Benches return to Old City, Philadelphia (May 25 - 27)

- Philadelphia Cup Regatta in Penn's Landing (May 25)

- Festive Fridays: It's a Love Story at Longwood Gardens in Chester County (May 24)

OPEN FOR THE SUMMER

The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink is ready to greet skaters off all levels at the rink and the beer garden.

- (re)FOCUS: Philadelphia Focuses on Women in the Visual Arts (Open through May 31)

- Transformations: American Photographs from the 1970s at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (Open through July 7)

- The Art of the Brick at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia (Open through September 2)

- Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia (Open April 19 - June 30)

SEASONAL RESTAURANTS & BARS

Whether you're in a margarita mood or a boozy milkshake, these bars are offering great drinks on the go!

- Bok Bar in South Philadelphia (Opened April 11)

- Liberty Point in Philadelphia (Opened April 13)

- Morgan's Pier in Philadelphia (Opened April 18)

- PHS Pop Up Gardens on South Street and in Manayunk, Philadelphia (Opened March 29)

- Independence Beer Garden in the Historic District of Philadelphia (Opened April 17)

- Uptown Beer Garden in Center City, Philadelphia (Opened May 2)

