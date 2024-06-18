WATCH LIVE

The Searchlight film will be in theaters Oct. 18

ByGina Sirico OTRC logo
Tuesday, June 18, 2024 6:37PM
Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin play cousins at odds in 'A Real Pain'
Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin go on a road trip in the name of family in "A Real Pain," in theaters October 18.

LOS ANGELES -- Searchlight Pictures has released a new teaser trailer for "A Real Pain," written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg.

The story centers around two cousins, played by Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin, who reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their late grandmother.

The teaser begins with the two trying to get away without paying to ride the train in Poland. We see quick snippets of their travels before we see Eisenberg slap Culkin across the face.

According to the official synopsis, the trip takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

"A Real Pain" hits theaters October 18.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures and this ABC station.

