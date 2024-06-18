Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin play cousins at odds in 'A Real Pain'

The Searchlight film will be in theaters Oct. 18

LOS ANGELES -- Searchlight Pictures has released a new teaser trailer for "A Real Pain," written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg.

The story centers around two cousins, played by Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin, who reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their late grandmother.

The teaser begins with the two trying to get away without paying to ride the train in Poland. We see quick snippets of their travels before we see Eisenberg slap Culkin across the face.

According to the official synopsis, the trip takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

"A Real Pain" hits theaters October 18.

