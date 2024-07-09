WATCH LIVE

Sailor attempted to access President Biden's restricted medical record: Navy

The sailor was administratively punished following an investigation.

ByLuis Martinez
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
A junior sailor has been punished after he tried to access President Joe Biden's restricted medical records while searching through a government database in February, the U.S. Navy revealed Tuesday.

"On February 26, 2024, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Fort Belvoir was notified of an unauthorized access to medical records by an active-duty service member," the U.S. Navy said in a statement. "A Sailor assigned to NMRTC Fort Belvoir searched the name 'Joseph Biden' in MHS Genesis, the Military Health System's electronic health record, out of curiosity. A co-worker reported the Sailor's breach of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

