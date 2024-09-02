"There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared," Katie Gaudreau said on Monday.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's sister speaks out after fatal crash: 'Best big brothers'

OLDMANS TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The sister of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau paid tribute to him and her brother Matthew in an Instagram post on Monday following last week's fatal crash.

Katie Gaudreau, who was set to get married the day after the crash, shared a photo of her family, along with the message:

"To know these two was to love these two. There are absolutely no words I have to express the bond my family shared. The entire world knows there would never have been a John without Matty or Matty without John. The absolute best big brothers a little girl could have asked for. This will never be a goodbye post because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both. I'll take the best care of mom, dad, Kristen, Mer, Madeline, and your babies."

Johnny and Matthew were killed last week in Salem County, New Jersey when they were struck by an alleged drunken driver while riding bicycles not far from their family home.

Matthew Gaudreau, 29, was the hockey coach at the men's high school alma mater, Gloucester Catholic in New Jersey, and he also was an expectant father. His wife, Madeline, is expecting their first child in December.

"Best 14 years of my life I will cherish those years and you for the rest of my life," Madeline posted on Instagram Sunday.

According to police, the brothers were riding bikes along County Route 551 in Oldmans Township around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when they were hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 43-year-old Sean Higgins of Woodstown, New Jersey. The accident occurred as the driver tried to pass a slower vehicle on the right and struck the Gaudreaus in the rear.

According to a police affidavit, Higgins reportedly told the state trooper who arrived at the accident scene that he drank "five to six beers" before the crash. Per the report, Higgins failed a field sobriety test.

Higgins was taken to the Salem County Correctional Facility and was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide. At a court appearance via video Friday afternoon, he was ordered to be held without bond, pending a detention hearing on Thursday.

Action News has learned that Higgins is a field artillery officer assigned to the New Jersey Army National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters. He is a part-time traditional drill status guardsman and was not on duty at the time of the incident.

The New Jersey Army National Guard could not comment on Higgins' service, but released this statement on the deadly crash: "We are profoundly saddened by this tragedy," said Col Yvonne L. Mays, Acting Adjutant General of New Jersey. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we share in the grief of the Gaudreau family."

We've also learned that Higgins works for a rehab facility called Gaudenzia. On Saturday, the nonprofit organization identified Higgins as an employee but said that he had been immediately placed on leave following the deadly incident.