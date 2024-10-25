Alleged organizer of chaotic car meetups in Philadelphia arrested in Bucks Co.

The man who police say helped organize and promote illegal car meetups in Philadelphia last month, which quickly descended into chaos, has been arrested.

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The man who police say helped organize and promote illegal car meetups in Philadelphia last month, which quickly descended into chaos, has been arrested.

Action News was there as Joseph Cavanaugh, 21, was taken into custody at his home in Levittown, Pa. on Friday morning.

The meetups drew hundreds of people to the city, leading to reckless driving and other dangerous behavior overnight between Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. One police officer was injured.

"This is a very significant arrest today. He's pretty much the top of the organization when it comes to planning the event," said Lt Dennis Rosenbaum of the Philadelphia Police Dept. "This has been a month-long investigation with several more arrests to come."

Action News has learned a second arrest related to the meetups was made on Friday. No additional details were immediately available.

Hundreds of people and vehicles gathered for approximately a dozen car meetups that ended with thousands of dollars in damage and a police officer injured.

The meetups spanned across the city, from Northeast Philadelphia to South Philadelphia, and ended with more than 100 vehicles at City Hall.

Two weeks ago, police arrested 18-year-old Shane Thomas in Plymouth Township. Police say Thomas was the person seen on video wearing a banana costume at the event.

Thomas was allegedly seen committing a string of crimes, including damaging at least one police vehicle.

At least four other arrests have been made. One of those suspects is accused of speeding his Dodge Charger at two officers.