Illegal car meetups reported throughout Philadelphia, leaving behind destruction

They were reported citywide, and turned destructive, even landing a police officer in the hospital.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police responded to more illegal car meetups overnight.

They were reported citywide, and turned destructive, even landing a police officer in the hospital.

Video from the Citizen App shows a large crowd gathered right in front of City Hall, which has been a meeting location for drivers doing burnouts and stunts before.

At one point, cars were spinning around a ring of fire.

Police say at least five police cars were damaged, and the mobile police station at 15th and Market streets was also damaged, as people gathered for these meetups in various parts of the city.

Another video from the Citizen app shows a large crowd watching stunts at the site of the old Graduate Hospital on Lombard Street.

Our camera was in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, as police moved people out of that area as well.

Police say one of their officers was injured in a crash while responding to the meetups.

The crash scene was on Fox Street at Abbottsford Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

The officer is listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

We reported earlier this year that Philadelphia Police have created a mobile unit to help disperse these meetups and ATV riders in packs taking to the streets.

Both are illegal and can lead to felony charges.