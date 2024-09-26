Charges expected to be announced related to weekend's illegal car meetups in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to announce charges against one person involved in this past weekend's illegal car meetups.

So-called "drifting" was reported in 11 places citywide.

Police say six of the illegal meetups turned violent, with some people damaging police cars. An officer was also injured.

The charges are connected to a person who was at a meetup in the Northeast.

A police surge unit is tasked with busting up meetups and illegal ATV riding.

