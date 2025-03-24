Brothers identified after 2 killed, 2 hurt when car went off I-95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two brothers have been identified after they died when the car they were in went off an I-95 overpass in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section on Friday.

Police say a Mazda with four brothers from New Jersey inside somehow traveled off I-95 and landed on Castor Avenue below the interstate around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The two killed have been identified as 22-year-old Joshua Davis, of Cranbury, and 23-year-old Aaron Davis, of of East Windsor, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health released on Monday. Their two other brothers, 18-year-olds Benjamin and Nathaniel, of East Windsor, were also seriously injured in the crash, according to state police.

The view from Chopper 6 shows a break in the guardrail where the vehicle plunged about 20 to 30 feet.

The two rear passengers were ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of their injuries.

The driver and the front passenger were taken to nearby hospitals where they remain in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that the Mazda and a Dodge Challenger were racing down I-95 northbound at a high rate of speed when the driver of the Mazda lost control.

It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control but sources say street racing may be involved.

Pennsylvania State Police say that a puppy riding in the vehicle was also ejected and found dead.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Philadelphia police.

