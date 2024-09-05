Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls in Allentown hotel; victim's mom allegedly sold her

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man from Allentown was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting two young girls in a hotel room.

Joshua Mickey Martel, 31, has been charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, trafficking in individuals, abuse of children, and other related offenses.

The investigation began on July 31, 2024, when a 12-year-old girl reported to a guardian that her mother sold her to Martel for cash and drugs.

Authorities say sometime between April 23 and April 24, 2024, the victim's mother took her and her siblings to a hotel on the 1000 block of Airport Road in Allentown where they allegedly split a room with Martel.

At the hotel, the victim said she witnessed Martel give her mother cash and drugs before the mother left her alone with him.

Once alone, Martel allegedly physically and sexually assaulted the victim. She reportedly told police she tried to escape, but Martel wouldn't allow her.

In the next incident, a school resource officer reportedly received information that a 13-year-old victim was in the same Airport Road hotel as Martel.

Police say in that case, on May 21, 2024, the victim was picked up after school by an Uber and didn't show up to school the next day.

The victim was later found in Martel's hotel room, where she told police she was sexually assaulted by him, according to authorities.

Martel is now being held on a $500,000 bond for both cases. Authorities have not provided any details on the mother of the 12-year-old girl and whether she will face charges.