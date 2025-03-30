Journey Arts presents "Eight Eight Time" April 3-5 at Drexel University's Mandell Theater

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) -- Journey Arts is presenting a very special performance featuring four women, each on grand pianos, at Drexel University's Mandell Theater.

"Eight Eight Time" features four accomplished female pianists.

"It's a musical reference to a time signature, but it's also referencing the incredibly unique setup," says Marla Burkholder, Artistic Director for Journey Arts. "Four pianists playing on four pianos on one stage, so you've got eight hands playing."

"And each pianist composed a mini suite, if you will, of three songs - two pieces for eight hands and one solo piece," says Composer-Pianist Kendrah Butler-Waters.

Butler-Waters came up with the concert concept.

"I wanted to work with these amazing female pianists, and it's really hard to work with people who also play the same instrument as you, especially on one stage," she says. "I approached Sumi Tonooka, Suzzette Ortiz and Terry Kleinfelter."

Burkholder says all these women are artists "at the top of their field."

Journey Arts, formerly known as Intercultural Journeys, helped make the collaboration possible.

"We're a performing arts organization," says Burkholder. "The organization produces multidisciplinary works by Philadelphia-based artists who are examining social issues."

"Mine is focused on Black maternal health," says Butler-Waters. "Suzzette's is focused on caretaking with an aging parent, Sumi's is focused on book banning and Terry's is focusing on raising a child with autism."

"And it's about bringing voice to that," says Burkholder.

The original works are rooted in jazz.

"But it really includes elements of R &B, elements of blues, elements of classical music," says Butler-Waters. "There are parts in all of our pieces that are highly improvisational too."

The process started with story circles, where artists listened to the experiences of others.

Lunise Cerin designed a visual element for the performances that will include storytelling by poet Yolanda Wisher.

Burkholder says Wisher "created original works directly inspired by those stories - a kind of immersive experience."

"I'm just hoping that folks come and experience it," says Butler-Waters. "And are healed by it, honestly."

Journey Arts presents "Eight Eight Time" April 3 - 5 at Drexel University's Mandell Theater.

Journey Arts | https://www.journeyarts.org/

"Eight Eight Time" | https://www.journeyarts.org/24-25-season/eight-eight-time

Link to Tickets at Drexel University's Mandell Theater | https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eight-eight-time-tickets-1020264898777

Mandell Theater

3220 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104