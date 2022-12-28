Police: Woman killed after stolen car strikes multiple vehicles on Fairmount Ave.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after the car she was sitting in was struck by a stolen vehicle.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue.

According to police, a 78-year-old woman was inside her Mercury Mariner when it was struck on the driver's side by a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee.

That Cherokee also hit five other parked vehicles, police say.

Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple wrecked vehicles with the heavily-damaged Cherokee stopped nearby.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a crash on Fairmount Avenue on Wednesday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a crash on Fairmount Avenue on Wednesday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a crash on Fairmount Avenue on Wednesday.

That woman was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead at 1:46 p.m.

The driver of the Cherokee fled on foot in an unknown direction, police say.