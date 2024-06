Crews respond to large junkyard in Philadelphia | VIDEO

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large fire broke out at a junkyard in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section on Saturday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at a junkyard on the 3500 block of Richmond Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they saw heavy smoke in the air and debris on fire.

Video from the scene also shows a large blaze in the junkyard, as well as dark smoke coming from the flames.

There is no word yet on what started the fire. No further information has been released.