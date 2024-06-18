Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in New York, law enforcement official tells ABC News

Pop legend Justin Timberlake was arrested earlier this week in Sag Harbor, New York, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

SAG HARBOR, New York -- Singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

The arrest occurred Monday night in Sag Harbor, New York. The pop star will be in court on Tuesday.

Timberlake, 43, has two concerts in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week as part of his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" in support of his sixth studio album, "Everything I Thought It Was."

ABC News has reached out to Timberlake's representative for comment.

Timberlake first gained massive popularity as a member of the boy band *NYSNC in the late '90s and early 2000s before striking out on his own in 2002. His first release, "Justified," sold millions of copies and featured the massive hits "Cry Me A River" and "Rock Your Body."

He has won 10 Grammys, four Emmys and a host of Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. Timberlake was even nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for his theme song to "Trolls," the single "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

Timberlake reunited with his *NYSNC bandmates last year to much fanfare for the theme to the "Trolls Band Together" soundtrack. He also reunited with *NYSNC for a performance in March.

He's also starred in several big-time box office movies, like "The Social Network," "Bad Teacher" and "Friends With Benefits."

This is a developing story and will be updated