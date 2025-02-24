Popular Malaysian restaurant Kampar temporarily closed due to fire damages

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Monday, February 24, 2025 2:42PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire has forced a popular Malaysian restaurant in Philadelphia's Bella Vista neighborhood to close temporarily.

Kampar, on 7th Street, just below South Street, caught fire Saturday morning.

A post on social media says the restaurant's bar is destroyed.

This establishment was recently nominated for a James Beard Award for Outstanding New Bar.

The hospitality community and loyal customers are rallying behind the staff.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help the team until the restaurant reopens.

