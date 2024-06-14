WATCH LIVE

High school teacher in Delaware arrested, accused of physically and verbally abusing students

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, June 14, 2024 10:11PM
SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) -- A high school teacher in Smyrna, Delaware, was arrested after she allegedly verbally and physically abused students in her class.

Kanika Jackson, 40, was employed at Smyrna High School.

Smyrna police began their investigation into the allegations in February of this year.

They found that on three separate occasions during the school year, Jackson allegedly placed her hands on students in a physical manner.

In one incident she is accused of grabbing a student by the neck, authorities say.

