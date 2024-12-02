24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
K.C. Keeler named head football coach for Temple University

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, December 2, 2024 12:20PM
Temple's football program says it has appointed a new coach to lead the team.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University's football program says it has appointed a new coach to lead the team.

K.C. Keeler has been named as head coach.

He coached at University of Delaware from 2002 to 2012, leading them to an FCS title.

More recently, he spent the last 11 seasons coaching at Sam Houston State in Texas. That program made six postseason appearances, including a perfect record and an FCS title win in 2020.

Temple fired head football coach Stan Drayton in November. Defensive Coordinator Everett Withers was the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

