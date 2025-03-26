Kelsea Ballerini, Shaboozey, Luke Bryan and more to perform at this year's CMA Fest

On The Red Carpet is taking viewers inside this year's CMA Fest with a special episode from Nashville featuring a preview of this year's biggest performances and backstage interviews with country music's biggest stars.

On The Red Carpet is taking viewers inside this year's CMA Fest with a special episode from Nashville featuring a preview of this year's biggest performances and backstage interviews with country music's biggest stars.

On The Red Carpet is taking viewers inside this year's CMA Fest with a special episode from Nashville featuring a preview of this year's biggest performances and backstage interviews with country music's biggest stars.

On The Red Carpet is taking viewers inside this year's CMA Fest with a special episode from Nashville featuring a preview of this year's biggest performances and backstage interviews with country music's biggest stars.

NASHVILLE -- Dust off your cowboy hat and boots and get ready for CMA Fest.

The Country Music Association announced its lineup for this year's festival, which takes place June 5 through June 8 in Music City. On The Red Carpet has been in attendance for the last several years. If you want to get a feel for CMA Fest, you can check out our special from last year's event in the video player above.

CMA Fest is the world's longest-running country music festival, where hundreds of artist perform for thousands of fans and this year's lineup is stacked!

Taking the stage at Nissan Stadium are Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Rascal Flatts, The Red Clay Strays, Darius Rucker, Shaboozey, Blake Shelton, Zach Top, Keith Urban and Bailey Zimmerman. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Among the stars performing at Chevy Riverfront Stage are Gavin Adcock, Tanner Adell, Cooper Alan, Drew Baldridge, Sam Barber, Gabby Barrett, George Birge, Tyler Braden, Colbie Caillat, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Jackson Dean, Marcus King, Randall King, Brandon Lake, Chris Lane, Ella Langley, Maddie & Tae, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Max McNown, Midland, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, RaeLynn, Redferrin, Josh Ross, Conner Smith, Austin Snell, Alana Springsteen, Thelma and James, Tigirlily Gold, The War And Treaty, Hudson Westbrook and Tucker Wetmore. M Ō RIAH will kick off the Chevy Riverfront Stage on Thursday morning performing the national anthem.

The Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park will be rocking with performances from Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, Casey Barnes, Danielle Bradbery, Blanco Brown, T. Graham Brown, Karley Scott Collins, Billy Dean, Tyler Farr, Filmore, Josh Gracin, Ty Herndon, Braxton Keith, Erin Kinsey, Lakeview, Edwin McCain, John Morgan, Kylie Morgan, Jerrod Niemann, Jamie O' Neal, Mason Ramsey, Owen Riegling, Emily Ann Roberts, Reyna Roberts, Kaylee Rose, Shaylen, Sister Hazel, Iam Tongi, U.S. Navy Band Country Current, Darryl Worley, Charlie Worsham and Jake Worthington.

The Chevy Vibes stage will see Angie K, Graham Barham, Blessing Offor, Craig Campbell, Dillon Carmichael, Mackenzie Carpenter, Ashland Craft, Kashus Culpepper, Dailey & Vincent, Jade Eagleson, Exile, Mickey Guyton, Kelsey Hart, Tayler Holder, Greylan James, Willie Jones, Tiera Kennedy, Vincent Mason, Madeline Merlo, Drake Milligan, Lorrie Morgan, David Nail, Meghan Patrick, Dylan Schneider, Shenandoah, MaRynn Taylor, Thompson Square, Pam Tillis, Lauren Watkins, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson and Waylon Wyatt.

Taking the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza are Willow Avalon, Maddox Batson, Laci Kaye Booth, Brenn!, Franni Rae Cash, Chapel Hart, Julia Cole, Kolby Cooper, Preston Cooper, Wesley Dean, Melanie Dyer, Madeline Edwards, Mae Estes, Carter Faith, Lanie Gardner, Cole Goodwin, Fancy Hagood, The Jack Wharff Band, Max Jackson, James Barker Band, Just Jayne, Alexandra Kay, Zach John King, Matt Lang, Bryce Leatherwood, Hannah McFarland, Walker Montgomery, Will Moseley, Elizabeth Nichols, Adrien Nunez, Scoot Teasley, Cameron Whitcomb, Blake Whiten, Austin Williams and Eli Winders.

And it's the return of the Hard Rock Stage, which will see performances by Ashley Anne, Palmer Anthony, Hayden Blount, BODHI, BoomTown Saints, Luke Borchelt, CECE, Hayden Coffman, Abbey Cone, Crowe Boys, Eddie and The Getaway, Sterling Elza, Brian Fuller, Giovannie and The Hired Guns, Colt Graves, Reid Haughton, Christian Hayes, The Heels, Solon Holt, Hueston, Preston James, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Britnee Kellogg, Alex Lambert, LECADE, Trey Lewis, Tyler Joe Miller, M Ō RIAH, Clayton Mullen, O.N.E The Duo, Harper O'Neill, Pistol Pearl and the Wester Band, Peytan Porter, RVSHVD, Sacha, Matt Schuster, Sophia Scott, SKEEZ, Kevin Smiley, Payton Smith, Liam St. John, Colin Stough, Troubadour Blue, Leah Turner, Alli Walker, Carson Wallace, Brendan Walter, Chandler Walters, Jay Webb, Wesko, Angel White and Sam Williams.

Tickets for CMA Fest are on sale now. You can find that information HERE.

