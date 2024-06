Kensington Street in Philadelphia blocked off after large hole forms in roadway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A significant hole in the middle of Kensington Street was blocked off on Saturday to protect drivers and pedestrians.

The large hole opened at Tioga and J streets in Philadelphia, authorities say.

Officials with the city's water department said it's due to a pair of water leaks on either side of the street.

Residents in the area fortunately still have water service.

No time frame has been given for when repairs may be complete.