Kevin Hart adds another Philadelphia show in December at The Met

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, August 6, 2024 3:40PM
Kevin Hart is going to perform for his hometown crowd for a second night when he comes to town in December.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Kevin Hart is going to perform for his hometown crowd for a second night when he comes to town in December.

His "Acting My Age Tour" was already scheduled to be on stage Dec. 4 at The Met.

His tour announced Tuesday that he has added a Dec. 5 date as well.

The first show is almost sold out.

Tickets go on sale for the added show this Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m.

This is Hart's 9th tour.

He recently announced an extension to his tour in 2025 as well. One stop includes Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

