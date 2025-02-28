Kingda Ka roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure to be brought down by an implosion on Friday

JACKSON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- It will be an explosive end for a record-setting roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Twp., New Jersey.

Kingda Ka, the world's tallest roller coaster, will be reduced to a pile of rubble by an implosion on Friday morning.

The implosion will happen between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said in a social media post.

They warned of a series of 'rapid explosions' that will bring the roller coaster down.

Kingda Ka is seen in this 2005 file photo. AP Photo/Tim Larsen, File

"The noises may be startling, but please don't be alarmed," the statement reads.

Officials recommend keeping pets indoors if they are sensitive to loud sounds.

"If you or someone you know is affected by loud noises, take necessary precautions," the statement continues.

The ride propelled passengers up a 456-foot-tall tower at speeds of 128 mph.

Kingda Ka delivered more than 12 million rides since 2005, Six Flags said.

New roller coasters coming to Six Flags Great Adventure

Kingda Ka and another coaster, Green Lantern, are being removed to make way for a pair of new high-profile attractions.

The Flash: Vertical Velocity will open in this season. It's described as "North America's first super boomerang coaster."

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, is getting thrill-seekers excited for warmer weather by announcing its 2025 lineup.

Then, in 2026, the park said it will open "an all-new, multi-record-breaking launch coaster." It has not yet been named.

Six Flags Great Adventure will open on March 29.

