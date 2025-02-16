24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Young girl critically injured in crash in Elsmere, Delaware

Officials say a minivan crashed into a telephone pole.

Sunday, February 16, 2025 2:29PM
ELSMERE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A seven-year-old girl was critically injured during a crash in Elsmere, Delaware.

It happened along Kirkwood Highway near Brighton Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say a minivan crashed into a telephone pole.

Crews rescued the seven-year-old girl, who was trapped inside the car.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

We're told the driver of the car is in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

