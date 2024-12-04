Kutztown police warn about skimming device found at CVS

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Kutztown Police Department is warning about a skimming device that was found at a CVS on Sunday.

Police say it was discovered around 2:45 p.m. on the Santander ATM at the store located along Constitution Blvd.

The skimmer included a card reader with a hidden camera affixed above the keypad to capture PIN entries.

It's unclear how long the device was on the machine.

Officers initially responded after a customer reported issuing with the ATM.

Police say to check your bank statements if you used this ATM recently.

Anyone with information is asked to call police Kutztown Police Department and your bank.

