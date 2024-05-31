Woman in video confronting Kylie Kelce issues apology: 'I said things that were out of character'

MARGATE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman seen in a viral video confronting Kylie Kelce at the Jersey shore over Memorial Day weekend is speaking out for the first time.

"In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry," said the woman, who identified herself in a statement obtained by Action News as Andreé Goldberg.

Goldberg says she apologized directly to the Kelce family after the incident but wanted to issue a public apology to the family and the community.

The Kelces were on a date night in Margate when Goldberg reportedly asked for photo, but when she was turned down she apparently began berating the couple.

The woman can be heard yelling at Kylie Kelce that they "will never be allowed in this town again."

Kylie can then be heard telling her, "You're embarrassing yourself."

Goldberg said the video and her actions do not reflect who she is.

"My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate. As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset. I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best," the statement continued.

After the video surface, Margate City Mayor Michael Collins apologized and wanted to offer a "redo date night."

"As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me," the mayor added.

Read the full statement from Andreé Goldberg below:

"In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry. Although I apologized directly to the Kelce family on Saturday, I want to publicly apologize to them, and our community. My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate.

As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset. I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best."