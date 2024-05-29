Margate City mayor offers 'redo date night' after woman confronts Jason and Kylie Kelce: VIDEO

Kylie can then be heard telling her, 'You're embarrassing yourself.'

MARGATE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The mayor of Margate City, New Jersey, is apologizing to Jason and Kylie Kelce after a video circulating online shows a confrontation with a fan over Memorial Day Weekend.

"On behalf of the City of Margate, I'd like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend," Margate City Mayor Michael Collins said.

The Kelces were on a date night when a woman allegedly asked for a photo, but when she was turned down she apparently began berating the couple.

The woman can be heard yelling at Kylie Kelce that they "will never be allowed in this town again."

Kylie can then be heard telling her, "You're embarrassing yourself."

Although the video is captioned with "Sea Isle," Action News has learned it happened in Margate City.

"As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me," the mayor added.