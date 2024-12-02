Lancaster's holiday candlelight concert experience 'Illumination' returns

LANCASTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A beautiful, emotional and enchanting holiday tradition has returned to Lancaster.

Prima Theatre's annual holiday experience called 'Illumination,' is an immersive candlelight holiday concert, and it's back on the West Side.

"It's an intimate environment, 150 seats, where you're super close to these powerhouse performances, national-level talent," explains Mitch Nugent, Prima Theatre's founding executive producer.

"It's a candlelight environment with seating on all four sides. At the center of the room is a baby grand piano, a cellist, other musicians, guitar and drums, and these four amazing, beautiful singers. There's something even for the Grinch in each of us. There's something that just brings out the holiday spirit," said Nugent.

It's a theater in the round, with 360-degree views, all drenched in candlelight and perfect for the whole family.

Just this weekend, Lancaster native, Tony award winner, and the voice of Kristoff in Disney's 'Frozen,' Jonathan Groff attended the show. Nugent says he got a little emotional.

"I think it's because Illumination is an opportunity for us all to take in a bit of peace and joy amidst the noise and the chaos of our world, specifically around the holiday season.

Prima Theatre's 'Illumination' runs through December 22 in Lancaster.

Parking is free.

Click here for details.