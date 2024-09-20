Landlord accused of targeting homeless families in Delaware | Investigation

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Several homeless families say they signed leases with the help of New Castle County officials for homes that weren't delivered.

Some used government funds to secure the housing.

The home in question is located at 7030 Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

When the Investigative Team stopped by the property, it appeared vacant. A peek in the window also showed a home in disrepair.

The home was supposed to be a sanctuary for David Rogers, who was unhoused, and his 13-year-old daughter.

"You know, my back was to the wall because I didn't have any other option except to pursue that one," he said.

At the time, Rogers was staying at the New Castle County Hope Center, which provides housing and support for homelessness.

With his 90-day stay coming to an end, he told the Investigative Team his county case worker gave him contact information for Toure Henderson who claimed to run a company called Wealth of Society.

Wealth of Society claimed to be in the real estate, cars and construction business, according to a 2019 YouTube video.

"He says he's working with the town. He's done this before. He's placed other families in places. Call him," recalled Rogers.

Rogers did make that call. He said Henderson offered up that Woodland Avenue home in Philadelphia, even documenting in the lease that it would be furnished. His move-in was scheduled for January 1. Rogers scrounged up $2,200 from family and friends and signed the lease.

"The guy was sweating me so much for the money," he added.

But the move never happened. So, Rogers went to his New Castle County caseworker for help and soon learned others had also given money to Henderson.

"So I went on, you know, all the websites," said Shawntae Hughes. "Unfortunately, I even went on Craigslist. That's where I met Toure."

Hughes said she found herself homeless after a shooting at her Wilmington home last summer.

After several months at Hope Center, the state's victim compensation fund gave her $7,200 to find a home. She signed a lease with Henderson for a November 2023 move-in date on that same Woodland Avenue property. But she said when it was time to move in, Henderson said it wasn't ready and he bounced her from hotel to hotel for several weeks.

"January 1, he says, I'm done," recalled Hughes. "I'm canceling your lease. You're getting nothing else from me."

Carrie Casey is with Hope Center. She alleges Henderson also took $6,600 in county money and didn't deliver a home for another homeless woman.

David Rogers questions why the county referred him to Henderson without properly vetting the alleged landlord.

"We do not vet the landlords," said Casey.

Casey said they tell all clients to vet any landlord or property themselves. She added that the Hope Center only aids in helping to locate housing for the homeless, which is often difficult because many landlords are reluctant.

The Investigative Team reached Toure Henderson by phone and he agreed to an interview. By phone, he denied any wrongdoing to our Chad Pradelli.

"Are you renting houses that are not ready to be rented out?" asked Pradelli.

"Absolutely not," replied Henderson.

Henderson also blamed vandalism for his inability to rent the Woodland Avenue home.

"Do you have any rental licenses you could provide us?" asked Pradelli.

"I didn't rent the property," Henderson replied.

"What do you mean? You're on the leases," said Pradelli.

"How can you take deposits for properties that aren't finished and don't have licenses?" Pradelli pressed again.

"Because there is nowhere to rent thanks to your government," Henderson replied.

Within a few days of our phone interview, Henderson wrote three checks totaling roughly $16,000 to New Castle County, the State of Delaware, and David Rogers.

Both Rogers and Hughes told us they did eventually find homes.