All lanes of Platt Bridge EB blocked after multi-vehicle crash in South Philadelphia
Monday, November 11, 2024 1:32PM
All lanes of Platt Bridge EB blocked after multi-vehicle crash in South PhiladelphiaThere has been no word on if there are any injuries or how long the EB lanes will be closed.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All lanes on the Platt Bridge eastbound in South Philadelphia are blocked after a multi-vehicle crash.
It happened just before 7 a.m. on Monday.
The westbound lanes of the bridge are open.
There has been no word on if there are any injuries or how long the EB lanes will be closed.
For the latest traffic in your area, click here.
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.