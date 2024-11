Large house fire quickly spreads to surrounding area in Lehigh County

Large house fire quickly spreads to surrounding area in Lehigh County

Large house fire quickly spreads to surrounding area in Lehigh County

Large house fire quickly spreads to surrounding area in Lehigh County

Large house fire quickly spreads to surrounding area in Lehigh County

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 3-alarm house fire spread quickly and sparked a brush fire in Lehigh County on Wednesday afternoon.

The large home along the 5600 block of East Lane in Upper Macungie Township was engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the home suffered extensive damage.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.