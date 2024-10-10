Storing your laundry pods in decorative containers? Experts sound alarm on #CleanTok

Experts are sounding the alarm on a popular social media trend. #CleanTok might make your home look nice, but experts say storing chemicals in decorative containers could be putting young kids at risk.

It's the parents, not the kids, unintentionally creating the danger by choosing certain aesthetics.

"We looked at social media trends over a four-year period and there were more than nearly 800,000 mentions or displays of taking laundry packets out of their containers and putting them in clear jars," said Brian Sansoni, senior vice president of the American Cleaning Institute. "That's putting style over safety"

In a survey, the group found 36% of Americans believe putting gel laundry pods in decorative containers can enhance their laundry space. And 12% already do so.

But that aesthetic choice can also make those chemicals more appealing to your toddler.

"You need to keep those products out of sight and out of the reach of children. These products are meant to be kept in the containers, which are child-resistant."

Every 44 minutes, U.S. poison control centers get a call about a child exposed to a liquid laundry detergent pod. Most involve children under 6 years old, and nearly all of them happen at home.

"Children, toddlers are so curious and they're pawing around - they can be attracted to anything," Sansoni added.

Symptoms from exposure can include excessive vomiting, wheezing and gasping. Some children get very sleepy or can have problems breathing - serious enough to require a ventilator.

Child safety experts say prevention is key. The safest solution is to keep cleaning supplies behind closed doors with a child safety lock.