Teacher accused of having a child with student released from New Jersey jail as case proceeds

MIDDLE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- The New Jersey elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting and having a child with a student appeared in court on Tuesday.

A judge ruled that 34-year old Laura Caron be released from jail as her case proceeds.

Caron was a 5th grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School.

She is accused of sexually assaulting the victim inside her home from 2016 to 2020, beginning when the child was 11 years old.

The victim was 13 years old when their child was born in 2019.

The allegations were brought to light when the victim's father made a social media post in December 2024 saying Caron's 5-year-old child looked very similar to him and his son, according to police.

Caron was arrested back on December 17.

After her arrest, Middle Township School District Superintendent Dr. David Salvo released a statement saying, "When the district was first advised of the allegations, the staff member was immediately placed on and continues to be on paid administrative leave."

The parents of the victim allegedly told officers they became friends with Caron, which ultimately led to them even allowing their boys and daughter to stay at her home at times.

During her first appearance hearing last week, the judge identified Caron as a "resource family parent" for the children.

The visits began one to two nights a week, but the children stayed with Caron permanently from 2016 to 2020, authorities revealed in court documents.