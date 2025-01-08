Lawsuits filed in wake of Rivers Casino Philadelphia data breach

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rivers Casino Philadelphia has started notifying customers of a recent data breach.

In a statement to Action News, Jack Horner, a casino spokesperson, confirmed an investigation into unauthorized access to computer systems.

"Through the investigation, Rivers Casino Philadelphia determined that an unauthorized actor accessed and/or took certain files stored on our computer servers," Horner said.

The casino has not provided further details on the breach, but according to a lawsuit filed by a Radnor firm Tuesday on behalf of Philadelphia resident, the hackers may have gained access to customers' social security numbers and/or bank information used for direct deposit.

The breach was first discovered around November 18, 2024, the lawsuit states, and customer were notified sometime around December 30, 2024.

"Upon identifying the incident, Rivers Casino Philadelphia immediately secured the involved systems and launched an investigation," Horner added.

It's still unclear how many people have been impacted.

The lawsuit is seeking class-action status, along with compensatory damages and other relief.

At least two other firms have filed similar suits this week in Pennsylvania's Eastern District Court.