Leaders decry antisemitism after arson, vandalism at historic synagogue in Old City

Interfaith and city leaders are addressing the rise in antisemitic hate crimes in Philadelphia following an arson and vandalism at a historic synagogue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Interfaith and city leaders are addressing the rise in antisemitic hate crimes in Philadelphia following an arson and vandalism at a historic synagogue.

A news conference was held outside of the Congregation Mikveh Israel in Old City on Wednesday morning.

Vandals struck the synagogue several times last week.

The attacks included setting a dumpster on fire, an attempted break-in and the vandalism of a monument.

New video shows 2 suspects damaging area outside Old City synagogue

Jewish leaders are calling for a unified response to protect the community.

"When one synagogue's walls are threatened, all communities feel the reverberations because these walls are not isolated," said Michael Balaban, president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

It is not clear if the crimes are connected.

No arrests have been made.