New video shows 2 suspects damaging area outside Old City synagogue

PHILDELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators released a new video showing the suspects in two incidents at an Old City synagogue early Tuesday morning.
The first shows a man setting a fire in a dumpster outside the Mikveh Israel Congregation Synagogue on North 4th Street.
It happened around 2 a.m., according to police.
Hours later at approximately 6:30 a.m., surveillance video captured two men attempting to gain entry to the synagogue.
They were unsuccessful, according to police, but they did cause damage to the fence and a door.
It is unclear at this time if those incidents are connected, investigators say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.