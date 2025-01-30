3 Philadelphia area school districts announce delayed start for day after Eagles play in Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Most Eagles fans won't be heading to the Big Easy to watch the Philadelphia team in the Super Bowl, but they'll definitely be staying up late to watch!

That makes for a rough Monday morning.

To help with this, at least three school districts in the Philadelphia area have announced a 2-hour delay for February 10.

Those districts include the Upper Merion Area School District and Pennsauken public schools.

"We feel it's important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with their families, and still attend school and work the next day safely and well-rested," Gloucester City High School said in a Facebook post.

A new survey also revealed that more than half of football fans want to take that next day off.

Talker Research, in partnership with Coors Light, polled 3,000 adults.

Of those surveyed, 55% said they wish that the Monday after the Super Bowl was a national holiday.